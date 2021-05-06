Rizzo hits winning single in 11th, Cubs beat Dodgers 6-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Rizzo capped a two-run 11th inning with an RBI single, and the Chicago Cubs beat the struggling Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 to complete a three-game sweep. Chicago’s Matt Duffy tied it when he drove in Willson Contreras with a two-out single against Garrett Cleavinger. Duffy stole third and pinch-hitter Tony Wolters walked before Rizzo singled on a sharp grounder to left. He was mobbed by teammates as he ran off the field. The Dodgers lost for the 13th time in 17 games.