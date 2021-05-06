Researchers performed health assessments on endangered turtles in Lee County

ROCKFORD (WREX)-Once found in half of the state, the Ornate Box Turtle now lives in fewer than 10 Illinois Counties. That's why a turtle team headed to Lee County today.

The Ornate Box Turtle has been a threatened species in Illinois since 2009. The Nachusa Grasslands in Lee County is one of the last remaining homes for them.

That's where the 'Turtle Team' and specially trained Spaniels or Turtle Dog, from the Brookfield Zoo went to find those turtles.

Once the dogs find the turtles, researchers do a health assessment.

"Things like when we go to the doctor, that our doctor could probably tell. When these guys go to the doctor, they don't tell us very much about what's going on. So that's what we're doing today. We're looking at the things things they can't tell us so that we can tell what's happening within their shells, but also within the environment," Dr. Matt Allender, Zoo Veterinarian at Brookfield Zoo.

Researchers conduct these health assessments because it could tell us something about the environment we share.