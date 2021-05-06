Police: Maldives Speaker Mohamed Nasheed injured in blast

MALE, Maldives (AP) — Police say the Maldives’ first democratically elected president and current Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed has been injured in a blast near his home. They said they were investigating and urged people to avoid the area. Home Minister Imran Abdulla told local television that Nasheed’s injuries were not life-threatening. Neighboring India’s external affairs minister described the blast as an attack on Nasheed. In 2008, Nasheed became the first democratically elected leader of the archipelago nation after a 30-year autocratic rule. He served as president until 2012 and was elected Parliament speaker in 2019.