New Illinois Bill will provide property tax exemptions for injured first responders

ROCKFORD (WREX)-A Proposed Bill could provide property tax exemptions for first responders who were severely injured on duty.

Senate Bill 15-72 which is co-sponsored by Rockford lawmakers Dave Vella, would create a $5,000.00 dollar homestead exemption for police officers and firefighters who suffered major injuries while on duty.

If that first responder dies due to those injuries, the money is passed on to their spouse.

The Bill passed the Senate. It now heads to the House.