Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sentenced for Tiananmen vigil

HONG KONG (AP) — Prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong has been sentenced to more jail time for participating in an unauthorized vigil to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. The sentences handed down for the Tiananmen vigil come as Hong Kong authorities exert more control over dissent in the city. For years, Hong Kong was the only place in China where people were allowed to mark the anniversary of Beijing’s crushing of the Chinese democracy movement. It was banned last year, but thousands of people defied it. Police made no arrests that day, but more than 20 have been charged since. Wong and three district councilors pleaded guilty to knowingly taking part in the unauthorized vigil.