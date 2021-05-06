Florida man convicted in plot to attack pro-Trump protesters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was convicted of trying to organize an armed response to supporters of former President Donald Trump for an expected gathering at the state Capitol in January. Daniel Alan Baker was convicted Thursday of two counts of transmitting a communication in interstate commerce containing a threat to kidnap or injure another person. The FBI said Baker used social media to recruit people in a plot to create a circle around protesters and trap them in the Florida Capitol during expected protests ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration. There were no major protests at the Capitol. Baker is scheduled to be sentenced in August.