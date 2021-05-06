East’s Luster signs with Clarke

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While speaking at his signing ceremony, Biggie Luster needed a moment to collect himself. This is a proud moment for Luster, who signed a full ride scholarship to play basketball at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa.

"It just means a lot. It's a blessing in the sky. It's something I've been dreaming for my whole life. I'm really blessed to have this moment come to me."

But it didn't just come to him. Luster put in the time and effort to earn a scholarship worth an estimated 35-thousand dollars a year.

"So much work. Hours and hours, days and days, so many years put in. It's crazy. It's unexplainable."

His versatility and athletic ability should allow him to step right in and contribute as a freshman.

"I want to bring a person that can score the ball, distribute and off the court a person that brings family-hood. I'm a chill person and I want get wins and win a national championship."

Lofty goals, but his high school coach knows Biggie will do all he can to achieve big things.

"When you have a kid who pours everything he has into it like he did and as good of a kid as he is all around, you can't help but to be happy."

"I've grown so much. Big shout to Sack and my family for growing me and helping me become the person I am as a man outside of the court."

He'll continue to grow both on and off the court at Clarke, with a proud band of supporters watching from Rockford.