Carlyle Brewing Co. closing after 18 years downtown

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After nearly two decades in business, one of Rockford's longest running brewery will close its doors for good.

Carlyle Brewing Co., 215 E State St., said its last day of operation will be Saturday, May 29. The brewery thanked its customers and said "great friendships were made and many amazing memories will last a lifetime."

The brewery will have liquidation sales on all remaining clothes and growlers, and encourages customers to use gift certificates before the brewery closes.

"Thank you Rockford," Owners Don Carlyle and Rocio Perez said. "And a BIG thank you to our loyal, supportive customers that gave us a chance, believed in us and made these 18 years not only a possibility but a reality!"

The brewery was one of the first businesses that moved into downtown Rockford in an effort to revitalized the area.