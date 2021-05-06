Britain to use G-7 meeting to press for climate finance

BERLIN (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will use the Group of Seven meeting in June to “bend the ear” of fellow leaders to provide more financial help for poor countries to cope with climate change. Governments have six months before the annual U.N. climate meeting to resolve numerous thorny diplomatic issues, including making good on a $100-billion climate fund that was meant to go to developing nations each year from 2020. The U.K. is hosting the G-7 summit next month in Cornwall, England, and the the U.N. Climate Change Conference is scheduled to be held in November in Glasgow, Scotland.