Remote learning still widespread even after Biden hits goal

President Joe Biden has met his goal of having most elementary and middle schools open for full, in-person learning in his first 100 days in office. The Education Department has released survey data finding that 54% of public schools below high school offered full-time classroom learning in March. But most students were still learning at least partly away from school. The survey found that almost 4 in 10 students continued to take all classes remotely, and 2 in 10 were split between classroom and remote learning. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is applauding the progress but also raising concerns about racial disparities.