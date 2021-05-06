Attorneys: Texas AG unblocks Twitter critics after lawsuit

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Attorneys for nine people whom Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton blocked on Twitter say their clients can once again see the Republican’s posts. A lawsuit filed in Texas last month accused Paxton of blocking the nine after they criticized his policies. On Thursday, the ACLU and the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University said their clients were no longer blocked. Courts have previously found that other government officials violated the First Amendment when they blocked critics to silence a viewpoint. Paxton’s office has not responded to requests for comment.