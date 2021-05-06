Alabama Legislature drops resistance, OKs medical marijuana

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Legislature has overcome years of resistance in approving medical marijuana legislation. The House vote to pass the bill came Thursday after two days of long and emotional debate in which key Republican lawmakers described switching sides in favor of the proposal. The Alabama Senate later voted to accept House changes and sent the legislation to Gov. Kay Ivey for her consideriation. The bill would allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase marijuana after getting a recommendation from a doctor. A spokeswoman for the governor said she would give the bill her diligent consideration.