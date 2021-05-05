West Middle School and Mercyhealth partnered on a community garden

ROCKFORD (WREX)-West Middle School will be the new home of a community garden that will serve as a project-based learning environment for the students.

This new community garden is a partnership between Mercyhealth, several local community organizations and West Middle School.

West Middle School teachers initially pitched the idea to Mercyhealth about relocating the garden structures to the school for this innovative community education project.

Not only will this community garden provide an engaging hands-on learning incubator for the students, but this project will also address the issue of access to fresh food for West Middle School students, their families and surrounding neighborhoods in the community.

“We were delighted to do our part to make this educational opportunity a reality,” said Javon Bea, President/CEO of Mercyhealth. "We were impressed with the proposal for this project from the teachers at West Middle School, and we admire and share their passion for their students and our community."

Mercyhealth donated the garden beds and contributed funding that will purchase soil, seeds and gardening tools.