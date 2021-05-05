US men’s soccer to play Costa Rica in June 9 exhibition

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. men’s soccer team will play Costa Rica in an exhibition on June 9 at Sandy, Utah. It will be the Americans’ fourth match in an 11-day span designed to simulate the compacted World Cup qualifying schedule. The team gathers in Europe and starts the run of games on May 30 with a friendly against Switzerland in St. Gallen. The Americans then play Honduras on June 3 at Denver in the semifinal of the first CONCACAF Nations League. The Nations League championship or third-place match, against Mexico or Costa Rica, will be at Denver on June 6.