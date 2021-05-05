US awards huge shelter contracts amid child migrant increase

The U.S. government is awarding a slew of big federal contracts to provide emergency shelters for more than 20,000 unaccompanied children who have recently crossed the border from Mexico. Child advocates worry that the companies receiving the contracts may not be properly equipped to care for the minors. An audit last year found that one of the companies had overcharged the government by more than $13 million. The Department of Health and Human Services says the shelters being provided are in line with the standards required during emergency situations. The agency says it also has taken “aggressive actions” to speed up the children’s release from the shelters.