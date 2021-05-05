New Zealand leader Ardern plans to marry over the summer

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to marry her longtime partner during the southern summer. Ardern and Clarke Gayford announced their engagement two years ago. She told a radio show Wednesday they have finally set a date for the wedding. She didn’t reveal the exact date other than to say it would be during the Southern Hemisphere summer, which runs from December through February. Ardern and Gayford have a 2-year-old daughter, Neve.