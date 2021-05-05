Mother’s Day is a good estimate on when to plant the garden

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline is not stranger to late frosts during the spring season. Last year is a good example of frosty conditions popping up late. With this week and early next week staying near frosty territory, when is a general good window for planting a garden to avoid frost?

Mother's Day is a decent rule of thumb for when to put your green thumb to work. This is based on when Mother's Day usually falls each year, and when we typically see our last frost.

We usually see our last frost before or around April 27th, but frost can still happen late, like last year.

Over the last 30 years (1991 to 2020), our average last frost falls around April 27th. Of course, the last frost can vary from year to year, so April 27 isn't a guaranteed date for frosts to stop. In 2020, the last frost of the spring fell on May 9th. 2016 saw the last frost fall during the middle of May, and 1992 had the last frost on May 27th.

The last example is on the extreme end, of course. So why Mother's Day as a good guideline to protect against late frosts? Mother's Day falls on the 2nd Sunday in May every year. As a result, the holiday usually falls around or right after the small window for May frosts each year. Waiting to plant flowers and/or your garden until after Mother's Day gives you a pretty good chance that the garden settles in without the harm of frosty conditions.

Use a blanket or sheet to cover up the garden in case a late frost occurs.

What happens if a late frost does occur after the garden is in? Cover up the pants with a breathable object like a blanket or a tarp. This traps any heat from the cooling ground around the plants, keeping the air just above freezing. Make sure the cover doesn't touch the plants, as frost can still form on the blanket or tarp and harm the plants. Remove the cover once the temperature is back above freezing. You can also move planters and pots inside, if possible.