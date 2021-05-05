Man arrested in shooting on Arkansas university campus

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — An 18-year-old man was arrested on a first-degree battery charge in connection with an altercation at an Arkansas university campus that wounded two people. Kendrin Hicks was arrested on suspicion of shooting a University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student late Thursday. Police say a woman was stabbed by another woman during the scuffle as well. The Pine Bluff Commercial reports that Hicks was released from the Jefferson County jail on Monday after posting $10,000 bond. Jail records don’t list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Authorities have not identified a motive in the shooting, which happened in a parking lot outside of a campus dining facility.