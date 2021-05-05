Macron to commemorate 200th anniversary of Napoleon’s death

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron is marking the bicentenary of the death of Napoleon Bonapart, the warrior and emperor who famously bequeathed to France its civil code still in place but whose legacy is today tarnished in the eyes of some for reinstating slavery. In a speech Wednesday, Macron is expected to commemorate, not celebrate, the larger-than-life figure who died in exile on the remote volcanic island of St. Helena exactly 200 years ago. He will then lay a wreath at Napoleon’s tomb under the gold-dome Invalides, a grandiose resting place for a man who gave France its civil code and penal code, established the system of prefects, representatives of the state in each French territory, and lycees, or high schools.