La Russa’s extra-inning gaffe stings White Sox in loss

Hall of Famer manager Tony La Russa’s second stint with the Chicago White Sox is off to a bumpy start. And a decision during a 1-0 loss at Cincinnati will only raise more doubts about whether he is the right person for the job. La Russa acknowledged he was unaware of a rule that would have allowed him to use José Abreu as the automatic runner at second base rather than closer Liam Hendriks in the 10th inning. La Russa says ““I’ll re-read that situation.” The pandemic rule states the runner must be the batter preceding that inning’s leadoff hitter, but there is an exception if it would be the pitcher.