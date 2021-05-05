‘Keep the flavor, keep the taste;’ an introduction to Mexican food is what you can expect at Dos Reales

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you have a craving for chips, salsa, beans and rice or really any Mexican fare, Dos Reales has a lot for you to try.



For 22 years, the family-owner restaurant has proudly introduced Rockfordians to a piece of Hispanic culture that is near and dear to those cooking it.



"When you see people appreciate the things that you do, have a meal that they enjoy so much, that's what fills you up," says manager Jose Gonzalez.

"To bring something from your country or other place in the world, that is nice. Keep the flavor, keep the taste."

Gonzalez says he loves seeing people's faces light up when they eat something new and end up loving it.



"We try to make food that you are going to enjoy," says Gonzalez. "Not everyone likes spicy, and a lot of people maybe don't eat Mexican food all the time. We want to introduce you to the food, then have you try something different, more authentic as you go."

Flavor and taste are two of the things bringing familiar faces back and new customer coming in the door. Another, friendly staff that have worked for the restaurant for years.



"About 80% of the staff has been the same," says Gonzalez.

"You have to treat people with respect, and we treat our workers like family, because they are."

That family-focused attitude extends beyond the staff and onto the customers. Gonzalez says its what makes Dos Reales what it is today.



"I have this story of a couple, they come here because they met here," says Gonzalez. "They come here, you know, for years. Sometimes we already know what they're going to have. Why? Because we treat people like family."



In the two decades the business has been open, little things have changed here and there, but Gonzalez says the heart of the restaurant hasn't.



Invite people in, make them something they will enjoy and live well.

"Live in peace, eat in peace and drink in peace."

Dos Reales is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.