Hurricanes face the Blackhawks, seek 6th straight win

Chicago Blackhawks (22-25-6, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (36-10-7, first in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -304, Blackhawks +240

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina is looking to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Hurricanes take on Chicago.

The Hurricanes are 36-10-7 against Central Division opponents. Carolina is 10th in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Sebastian Aho with 24.

The Blackhawks are 22-25-6 against the rest of their division. Chicago has given up 34 power-play goals, killing 76.9% of opponent opportunities.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aho leads the Hurricanes with 33 assists and has 57 points this season. Andrei Svechnikov has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 64 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 49 assists. Alex DeBrincat has seven goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-0-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower body).

Blackhawks: Kirby Dach: day to day (upper body), Adam Boqvist: out for season (wrist), Calvin de Haan: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.