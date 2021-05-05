Gregorius’ slam holds up in Phillies’ 5-4 win over Brewers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit his eighth career grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 for their third straight win. The Phillies won three straight games for the first time since they started the season 4-0. Tyrone Taylor hit a pinch-hit homer for the Brewers, and Avisail Garcia drove in three runs. José Alvarado returned from a two-game suspension for triggering a bench-clearing incident and worked a scoreless ninth for his second save.