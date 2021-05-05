Four people killed when plane crashes into Mississippi home

Associated Press-Authorities say a small plane carrying three people to a university graduation crashed into a house in Mississippi, killing an occupant of the home and three Texas residents.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that an investigator was on the way to the scene in Hattiesburg.

Authorities say the plane plunged into the home late Tuesday, starting a fire. Two adults and a toddler from Wichita Falls, Texas, were aboard the plane.

Authorities say the aircraft had left Wichita Falls and was preparing to land at the Hattiesburg airport when it crashed late Tuesday night.