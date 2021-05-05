Democrats revise voting bill, but Senate obstacles remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are rethinking parts of their legislation to overhaul U.S. elections. Congressional Democrats are rewriting the election bill to try to address the concerns of state and local officials who warned of unrealistic deadlines. The bill would be the largest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation. It would create automatic voter registration nationwide, promote early voting and require more disclosure from political donors. But it faces long odds of passing Congress. Republicans are universally opposed and argue it is a federal overreach designed to help Democrats. President Joe Biden supports the bill and says it would protect access to the ballot.