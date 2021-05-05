Chicago takes on Charlotte, aims to halt 4-game slide

Chicago Bulls (26-39, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (32-33, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup against Charlotte after losing four in a row.

The Hornets are 19-19 in conference matchups. Charlotte has a 9-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls are 16-19 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago averages 44.5 rebounds per game and is 5-13 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulls won 108-91 in the last matchup on April 22. Nikola Vucevic led Chicago with 18 points, and Devonte’ Graham led Charlotte with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier leads the Hornets averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 20.3 points per game while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Jalen McDaniels is shooting 52.4% and averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Lauri Markkanen ranks third on the Bulls averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 13.9 points per game and shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Daniel Theis is averaging 6.7 rebounds and 10.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 106.5 points, 42.2 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 46.1% shooting.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 101.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points on 46.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Martin: out (ankle), P.J. Washington: out (personal), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Devonte’ Graham: out (knee), Miles Bridges: out (health and safety protocols).

Bulls: Nikola Vucevic: out (adductor), Troy Brown Jr.: out (ankle), Zach LaVine: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.