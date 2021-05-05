Chicago launches concert series for fully vaccinated people

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago leaders are planning the return of cultural events this summer, including a concert series only for people who are fully COVID-19 vaccinated. The concerts, called the Protect Chicago Music Series, begin later this month and will require ticketholders to show vaccination cards and identification. Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said Tuesday that the city won’t mandate vaccines for Chicagoans but the concert series is a “creative way to incentivize” young people in particular to get it. Mayor Lori Lightfoot also announced the return of numerous other cultural events this summer and fall with safety precautions in place.