Caitlyn Jenner to critics: ‘I move on’ she says in interview

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner – a Republican whose campaign for California governor has elicited angry reaction from some members of the LGBTQ community – says “I move on” when it comes to her critics. Her comment came during a one-on-one interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, which marked some of the first words in public since announcing her candidacy about two weeks ago. Jenner also endorses the border wall that was a signature project for former President Donald Trump. The 71-year-old Jenner is a reality TV personality and Olympic hero who came out as a transgender woman in 2015.