Bucks edge Wizards 135-134 to earn fourth straight victory

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood a triple-double from Russell Westbrook and edged the Washington Wizards 135-134. Westbrook had 29 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for his 179th career triple-double. He’s just two shy of Oscar Robertson’s NBA record. Bradley Beal scored 42 points and hit a 3-pointer that cut Milwaukee’s lead to 135-134 with 5.3 seconds left. Westbrook got a steal in the final second to set up Garrison Mathews’ desperation shot from over 50 feet away that didn’t connect.