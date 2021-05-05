Skip to Content

Beirut sends hazardous material to Germany for destruction

New
11:15 am National news from the Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — The office of Lebanon’s prime minister says a German company has removed hazardous materials stored in 59 containers from Beirut’s port and is shipping them abroad. It’s part of efforts to secure the port following last year’s catastrophic blast. Germany’s ambassador to Lebanon tweeted on Wednesday that the ship carrying the material has left and  will arrive in the German town of Wilhelmshaven in about 10 days where it will be destroyed. Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate — a highly explosive material used in fertilizers — had been improperly stored in the port for years. The August blast killed 211 people and injured more than 6,000.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content