Australian mom convicted of killing 4 children seeks pardon

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Nearly two decades after an Australian woman was convicted of killing her four children, dozens of scientists are backing the claim that they may have died of natural causes. Australian law says Kathleen Folbigg is one of the nation’s worst female serial killers who smothered her four children over a decade. But a growing number of scientists say she could be the victim of a tragic miscarriage of justice. The 53-year-old’s freedom hinges on a petition to the New South Wales state governor for a pardon. The petition lodged in March carries the signatures of 90 scientists, medical practitioners and related professionals including two Nobel laureates. They cite new evidence of the children’s genome sequencing.