San Francisco women stabbed amid wave of attacks on Asians

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two elderly Asian women were stabbed without warning as they waited for a bus in downtown San Francisco in the latest in a series of attacks against Asian Americans nationwide since the start of the pandemic. An arrest was made and police said they are working to determine whether the incident was motivated by racial bias. An 84-year-old was initially treated for life-threatening injuries, but her medical status has been upgraded. There have also been attacks in New York City, where a police hate crime task force is investigating an assault of a 31-year-old Asian woman who was struck by a woman with a hammer while walking in Manhattan.