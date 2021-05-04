Whose ‘Big Lie’? Trump’s proclamation a new GOP litmus test

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and his supporters are intensifying efforts to shame members of the party who are seen as disloyal to the former president and his false claims that last year’s election was stolen. On Capitol Hill, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming risks losing her leadership post. In Utah, Sen. Mitt Romney faced the indignity over the weekend of reminding a booing crowd that he was once their presidential standard-bearer. And in Texas, the only openly anti-Trump Republican in a crowded special election finished a lowly 9th. The developments suggest a revival of Trump’s fortunes in which those who refuse to go along with his falsehoods find themselves on the defensive.