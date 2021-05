ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say a traffic crash is closing parts near Kishwaukee St. and Harrison Ave. early Tuesday morning.



Details are limited, but authorities add both north and south lanes are closed.

Avoid the area of Kishwaukee St and Harrison Ave due to a traffic crash. The north/south lanes are currently closed. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 4, 2021