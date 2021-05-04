Syria says Israeli missile attack kills 1 person, wounds 6

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s state media says Israeli missiles have struck locations in northwestern towns, killing one person and wounding six. The reports said a civilian plastic warehouse was among the locations struck. Wednesday’s strikes were the first Israeli attack on Syria since a missile fired by Damascus struck deep inside Israel two weeks ago. Syrian air defense units responded to the missile attacks, the reports said, without giving further details. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.