Svechnikov helps Hurricanes rally past Blackhawks 6-3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov ended an eight-game goal drought by scoring twice to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3. Svechnikov also had an assist on Teuvo Teravainen’s third-period goal for the Hurricanes. Carolina had to battle and erase a 2-0 deficit to maintain momentum toward winning the franchise’s first Presidents’ Trophy. It was Carolina’s fifth straight win and 12th straight game with at least a point. Alex DeBrincat scored twice for the Blackhawks, who were eliminated from the playoff race with Monday’s loss to Carolina. This was Chicago’s sixth straight loss.