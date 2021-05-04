Sexting education bill gets OK from Senate Education Committee

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Students at Illinois public schools could soon learn about the consequences of sexting as part of their health courses.

A proposal to require age-appropriate curriculum about the dangers of sexting passed out of the Senate Education Committee Tuesday on a partisan 10-5 vote.

The plan could allow schools to teach students about sexting as early as sixth grade. In short, the curriculum would cover long-term social, legal, and academic consequences of sharing suggestive photos, videos, or messages.

This proposal would not make sex education mandatory for schools. If signed into law, the requirement would only affect schools already teaching sex education courses.

Representatives unanimously approved the idea last month. Now, Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) hopes to gain the same support on the Senate floor in the coming weeks.