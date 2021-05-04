Reds’ Amir Garrett suspended for 7 games by MLB, appeals

NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett has been suspended for seven games by Major League Baseball. Garrett was penalized for inciting the events in the top of the eighth inning on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. Garrett appealed the discipline and can continue to play until the process is complete. Garrett struck out Anthony Rizzo with one out in the eighth and celebrated by punching himself in the chest several times. Garrett and the Cubs’ Javier Báez yelled, and benches and bullpens emptied.