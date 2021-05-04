Skip to Content

Rapper YFN Lucci among a dozen charged in RICO indictment

3:30 pm

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci is among a dozen people charged in a wide-ranging indictment targeting alleged members of the Bloods gang. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said at a news conference Tuesday that a Fulton County grand jury recently handed up the 105-count indictment that resulted from a six-month investigation. It includes racketeering, aggravated assault, murder, gun, armed robbery, property damage, theft and gang-related charges. The rapper’s real name is Rayshawn Bennett. He faces charges including felony murder. His lawyer says he’s not guilty of any of the crimes alleged in the indictment.

Associated Press

