Philippine diplomat apologizes for profanity toward China

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines’ foreign secretary has apologized after tweeting an obscene phrase demanding China get out of Philippine-claimed territories in the South China Sea in an outburst that annoyed the Philippine president. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. blasted China with the profanity on Monday, when the Department of Foreign Affairs said it had protested the Chinese coast guard’s harassment of Philippine coast guard ships patrolling disputed Scarborough Shoal. Locsin said Tuesday he was apologizing only to his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to ensure their friendship would continue. Locsin said “if Wang Yi is following Twitter, then I’m sorry for hurting his feelings.”‘