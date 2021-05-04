Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 13 dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities say an overpass in Mexico City’s metro has collapsed, sending a train plunging downward onto a road, trapping cars under rubble and killing at least 13 people. Mexico City’s civil protection agency tweeted that almost 70 people were injured in the accident in the south of the capital and were being taken to nearby hospitals. “A support beam gave way,” said Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, who had rushed to the scene of the accident, which happened at 10:30 p.m. local time. Video showed at least one broken train along with dozens of rescuers searching through the rubble of the collapsed overpass. Cars could be seen trapped underneath.