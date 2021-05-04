Kenosha Police officer who shot Jacob Blake had replacement weapon stolen

KENOSHA, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Kenosha Police officer who shot Jacob Blake, served a three-day unpaid suspension after his police-issued handgun was stolen.

Video of the internal investigation obtained by our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV shows Rusten Sheskey admitted to leaving the gun in the glove box of his girlfriend's car while he was on leave from the department.

Sheskey told investigators he feared for his life because of threats.

He's already served the suspension. He was cleared in the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Kenosha Police say they waited for the investigations related to the Blake shooting to play out before reviewing the stolen gun incident.