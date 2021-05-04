Israel’s Netanyahu faces midnight deadline to form coalition

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a midnight deadline to put together a new coalition government. If he fails to do so by end of Tuesday, he faces the possibility of leading his Likud party into the opposition for the first time in 12 years. Netanyahu has struggled to secure a parliamentary majority since March 23, when elections ended in deadlock for the fourth consecutive time in the past two years. He has not been able to close a deal during a four-week window, despite repeated meetings with many of his rivals and unprecedented outreach to the leader of a small Islamist Arab party.