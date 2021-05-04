Idaho legislative intern reports rape, is ID’d by lawmaker

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — From nearly the moment a 19-year-old intern’s report that she was raped by an Idaho lawmaker became public, she faced harassment from right-wing groups and even other lawmakers. One state lawmaker requested the intern’s police report and asked if she could actually be referred for criminal charges. Another shared links with thousands of people about a blog post that included the intern’s name, photo and personal details about her life. An anti-government group’s members tried to videotape the young woman after she testified in a hearing. The intern in an interview with The Associated Press described the harrassment as overwhelming. She wants the Legislature to protect others from similar harassment.