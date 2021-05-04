Holocaust survivor who testified against Eichmann dies at 91

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli media are reporting that Joseph Zalman Kleinman, a Holocaust survivor who survived Auschwitz and testified against Adolf Eichmann, has died. He was laid to rest Tuesday in Jerusalem. Kleinman was one of fewer than 180,000 remaining Holocaust survivors in Israel. The cause of Kleinman’s death in Israel was not immediately released. In testimony during the 1961 trial of the Nazi commander, Kleinman told the court about the conditions in Auschwitz, and how he avoided execution ordered by Josef Mengele, the Nazi officer and physician known as the “Angel of Death.”