Harris trip to Wisconsin draws Republican criticism

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to tour clean energy laboratories on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus during her first visit to Wisconsin since taking office. Harris was also scheduled to participate Tuesday in a roundtable discussion about the investments in research and development proposed in President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure jobs plan, which would rebuild roads and bridges, boost broadband access and make other improvements. Wisconsin Republicans used the trip to criticize Harris for not spending more time dealing with the influx of immigrants on the southern U.S. border.