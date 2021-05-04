G7 foreign ministers meet face-to-face after pandemic pause

LONDON (AP) — Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy industrialized nations are gathering in London to grapple with threats to health, prosperity and democracy. It is their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years. Host country Britain has warned that the increasingly aggressive activities of Russia, China and Iran pose a threat to democratic societies. Top diplomats from the U.K., the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan are holding two days of talks with an agenda that includes the coup in Myanmar, the Tigray crisis in Ethiopia and the precarious situation in Afghanistan. G-7 ministers will also try to agree on a way to make coronavirus vaccines available around the globe.