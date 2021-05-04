Skip to Content

Egypt court upholds seizure of ship that blocked Suez Canal

10:54 am National news from the Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has rejected an appeal by the owner of a massive container ship of the court-ordered seizure of the vessel over a financial dispute. The ruling came Tuesday. Egyptian authorities have impounded the hulking Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week in March, halting billions of dollars in maritime commerce. The Suez Canal Authority said the vessel would not be allowed to leave the country until a compensation amount is settled on with the vessel’s Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd.  A court in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia ordered the seizure of the vessel earlier this month. The Ever Given’s owner appealed.

Associated Press

