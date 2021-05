ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Wednesday the Edgebrook Farmers Market returns for another season.

Vendors will offer fruits, vegetable, plants, and other items outside Edgebrook Shopping Center.

Vendors are also accepting preorders on their websites and social media pages. People can then pick up orders at the market.

The market runs every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until October 27th.