Cool and quiet weather settles in for most of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There aren't a ton of changes in the weather through this week, and possibly well into next week. Look for many cool days, brisk nights, and somewhat sunny weather ahead.

Bordering on frosty:

Because of the cooler air in place overhead, a few nights this week become pretty brisk. Tonight, Friday night, and early next week provide a handful of opportunities for temperatures in the upper 30's.

We typically have to fall into the middle 30's to have a chance at frost. Our average last frost is around April 27th, but frosty weather can pop up as late as mid-May. While we get close, we should stay just warm enough to avoid a late frost.

The other nights this week and next stay in the low 40's, which isn't much warmer but at least we don't have to think about frost in these conditions.

Temperatures stay in the middle 60's or colder through the rest of the week.

During the day, temperatures struggle to get to 70 degrees. We stay between the low 60's and the middle 60's for the rest of the week. At the very least, we do warm up a couple of degrees over Tuesday's brisk weather.

Stubborn airflow from the north keeps temperatures well below average this week.

We are stuck under cooler airflow from Canada into early next week. This is why temperatures struggle to warm in the coming days. Warmer air tries to work north, but stays stuck in southern Illinois for a while.

Next week shows signs of warmer conditions sliding back in. You can see when the 70's return in our 10-day forecast.

Mostly quiet:

Along with temperatures not changing much, weather conditions don't provide a ton of variety either. That does mean a lot of dry and mostly sunny weather, though there are a couple of exceptions.

Light rain is likely Thursday morning, with slight chances again later this week.

Thursday morning looks to be our next best chance for rainfall. Light showers slide in before sunrise, and stick around into the middle of the morning. After that, we should slowly dry up. By Thursday afternoon, the weather is quiet again, with a clearing sky.

Wednesday and Friday provide a lot of sunshine, then the weekend turns a little on the cloudy end. There are slight chances for rain both days this weekend, but they are trending drier. While still a few days out and a few things may still change, the weekend weather systems dive south of us for now. This keeps the weather quiet and dry in time for Mother's Day.